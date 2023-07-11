BUDGET DEBATE TODAY - WHAT WILL GO UP OR DOWN?
The budget is the one set piece occasion of Gibraltar’s political calendar. Every single one of the Rock’s seventeen Members of Parliament is expected to speak. Ministers will reflect on progress over the last financial year and will also highlight their plans and expectations for the current one. The idea is that they account to Parliament for the money that their departments have spent and they outline their spending plans for the current financial year 2023-2024.
On 2 May the Government published an Appropriation Bill, which is the formal mechanism through which those spending plans are approved by the Gibraltar Parliament and become law. In this way the Parliament authorises the expenditure for the year, including the salaries of thousands of public servants and the entire civil service.
