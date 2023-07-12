Gibraltar Joins European Esports Federation, Igniting Growth and Recognition

Esports in Gibraltar have received a massive boost after being accepted into the European Esports Federation (EEF), which is the unifying body for esports in Europe.

The Rock will become the 45th member of the organisation, and it marks another major step forwards for esports as it was officially recognised as a sport in January this year in Gibraltar.The road to membership began with introductory talks as the Gibraltar Esports & Video Gaming Association (GEVGA) applied for EEF membership as observing members, which eventually was granted in April this year.

12-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR