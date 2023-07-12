Budget 2023 - Strong economic performance demonstrates that financial support is affordable

Unite, the union for workers in Gibraltar, have welcomed the measures announced in the Chief Minister’s 2023 budget speech to address the cost of living crisis, but have stated that in relation to public sector pay, members will decide whether these measures go far enough in a public sector wide ballot.

The increases in the minimum wage, old age pension and disability benefit will in part address the inflationary pressures being experienced by the lowest earners in Gibraltar; although the union maintains that the minimum wage remains artificially low.Unite Gibraltar stated: “The union has repeatedly pointed to previous and positive economic indicators that anticipated a strong economic recovery and an eventual return to surplus, these points have been borne out in the Chief Minister’s budget address to parliament today. The economic performance of Gibraltar Plc demonstrates that financially support can be afforded to workers in the current cost of living crisis.

12-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR