Budget 2023 - Strong economic performance demonstrates that financial support is affordable
The increases in the minimum wage, old age pension and disability benefit will in part address the inflationary pressures being experienced by the lowest earners in Gibraltar; although the union maintains that the minimum wage remains artificially low.
Unite Gibraltar stated: “The union has repeatedly pointed to previous and positive economic indicators that anticipated a strong economic recovery and an eventual return to surplus, these points have been borne out in the Chief Minister’s budget address to parliament today. The economic performance of Gibraltar Plc demonstrates that financially support can be afforded to workers in the current cost of living crisis.
