EU treaty: let us finish what we started says Garcia

The Government should be allowed to finish what they started, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia in relation to the treaty negotiations. In his contribution to the budget debate he said that the GSLP/Liberals are best placed to lead Gibraltar going forward whether there was a treaty with the EU or indeed in a no treaty scenario.

The Deputy Chief Minister was the third speaker in the opening day of the budget debate after the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition. He quipped that this was his silver jubilee budget, given that this was his twenty-fifth budget occasion. Dr Garcia devoted some time to the negotiations with Spain and the European Union, setting out that there had been a number of external factors which had prevented an agreement so far.

12-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR