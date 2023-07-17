HOW FAR RIGHT WILL SPAIN LURCH?

The Partido Popular looks set to win the Spanish general election next week. However, it remains unclear whether they would be able to muster enough support from other parties to be able to form a Government.

GIBRALTAR

Meanwhile, Gibraltar watches closely as the political scenario unfolds across the border. Spanish opinion polls, although erratic at times, are broadly agreed that the PP will be the largest party in Madrid after 23 July. What is not so clear is whether their potential allies Vox will win enough seats of their own to take the Partido Popular to the magical number of 176, which represents a majority in the lower chamber of the Cortes in Madrid.

