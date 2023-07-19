Danza at Global Dance Open

Local dancing school, Danza Academy has travelled to Avila, Spain to represent Gibraltar at Global Dance Open, which is due to be held from today, Wednesday 19th July to Sunday 23rd July.

A total of 89 Danza pieces qualified to compete at the finals. Danza will be competing in solos, duets, groups and formations in different dance genres, ranging from Ballet, Jazz, Showdance, Acrobatics, Commercial/Street, Contemporary and Folklore."Danza has worked extremely hard and hopes to make Gibraltar well proud. Last yearDanza won six Gold, 12 Silver and 10 Bronze at the Global Finals."

