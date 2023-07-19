Success for Miss Supranational Gibraltar

Miss Supranational 2023 was the 14th edition of the MissSupranational pageant, and was held on Friday 14 July 2023, at Strzelecki ParkAmphitheater, Nowy Sacz, Malopolska, Poland. Last year’s winner, LalelaMswane of South Africa, crowned her successor and overall winner, AndreaAguilera of Ecuador, at the end of the event.

