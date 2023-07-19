Success for Miss Supranational Gibraltar

Last week whilst competing in Poland, Miss Supranational Gibraltar Michelle Lopez Desoisa reached TOP 12 and won the Miss Supranational Europe crown in Miss Supranational 2023.
Miss Supranational 2023 was the 14th edition of the Miss
Supranational pageant, and was held on Friday 14 July 2023, at Strzelecki Park
Amphitheater, Nowy Sacz, Malopolska, Poland. Last year’s winner, Lalela
Mswane of South Africa, crowned her successor and overall winner, Andrea
Aguilera of Ecuador, at the end of the event.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
19-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR