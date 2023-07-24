Majestic football stadium exhibition soon

by JOSEPH GARCIA Jnr STUDENT WORK EXPERIENCE Panorama conducted an interview with the highly esteemed and professionally recognised carpenter Alvaro Costa with regards to his project where he builds representations of famous stadiums. Mr. Costa has a vast amount of nearly 50 years of experience in the field of carpentry and construction that significantly predates his construction of the model representation of Santiago Bernabeu and other stadiums.

He began in a company in Gibraltar where he picked up many trades including plumbing and painting but subsequently ‘fell in love’ with carpentry later on. Alvaro has been a carpenter since he was 18 years old and has extended his expertise through extensive reading around carpentry as he was eager to ‘learn and learn’ about the practice.

24-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR