MADRID DISCOMFORT AT MP VISIT IS ABSURD

The news that Spain has been irked enough to complain that the Governor and, separately, a group of MPs went out on a patrol boat is so nonsensical that it is not worth a second thought. Yet obviously these things matter to Madrid and, three hundred years on, they have still not got used to the exercise of sovereign power by the United Kingdom.
ARMED
In June, a group of eighteen UK Members of Parliament visited Gibraltar as part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme. Their role is precisely to visit the UK military in different parts of the world in order to receive a better understanding of their activities. This scheme has been in place for many years, as have their visits to the Rock as one of the relevant places of interest.
24-07-23