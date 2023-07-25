Success for Danza Academy in global competition

After several days competing in international competition Global Dance Open, Danza Academy have received a total of 56 placing’s at the event held in Avila, Spain, this past weekend.

A total of 13 Gold, 20 Silver and 13 bronze medals, alongside three 4ths and seven 5ths were awarded to local dancers that form part of the school.Four awards or scholarships to awarded to certain individuals participating, and a Gala 1 Performance for Gibraltar.Global Dance Open is aimed at dancers aged 6-29 years old, and individuals can compete in dance styles ranging from Ballet, Contemporary, Jazz, Lyrical, National/Folklore, Hip Hop & Commercial, Tap, Showdance and Musical Theatre.

