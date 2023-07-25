Plans for proposed dog park at Eastern Beach filed with Town Planner

by MEGAN STRINGER An application to construct a dog park facility on a plot of land North of Eastern Beach has been filed with the Town Planner by the Government of Gibraltar on behalf of the Ministry of Environment.

The news of this proposed project will be welcomed by many dog owners of the Rock, who have for years longed for a proper place to let their dogs roam and socialise. Although an official dog park was created by the Government in the vicinity of Alameda Gardens some years ago, there have been many individuals who have wished for a bigger facility to be built.

