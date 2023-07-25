PossAbilities Summer Camp 2023

By Joseph Garcia Jnr

STUDENT WORK EXPERIENCE

Panorama had the pleasure of speaking to Nicole Buckley, the Managing Director of PossAbilities, and touring the premises from where she runs her non-profit organisation for those who are neurodivergent in our community. Neurodivergent can be defined as having specific differences in ones brain structure which then affects how ones brain functions. These differences come with their own set of challenges and what PossAbilities aim to do is ‘focus on the abilities of people’ and provides them with a range of ‘educational, leisure, social and vocational opportunities’ regardless of their abilities, in the words of Ms. Buckley.