PossAbilities Summer Camp 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 - 09:42

By Joseph Garcia Jnr
STUDENT WORK EXPERIENCE
Panorama had the pleasure of speaking to Nicole Buckley, the Managing Director of PossAbilities, and touring the premises from where she runs her non-profit organisation for those who are neurodivergent in our community. Neurodivergent can be defined as having specific differences in ones brain structure which then affects how ones brain functions. These differences come with their own set of challenges and what PossAbilities aim to do is ‘focus on the abilities of people’ and provides them with a range of ‘educational, leisure, social and vocational opportunities’ regardless of their abilities, in the words of Ms. Buckley.


In conjunction with the government grant that covers the ‘running costs’ of the facility the amazing ‘support of local organisations and the community’ ensure that the costs of the yearly projects and upgrades are met. PossAbilities provides individuals who are neurodivergent with access to state-of-the-art equipment by reinvesting its ‘government grant and donations back into the facility for its members’. Examples of these include the accessible kitchen, sensory room, interactive wall-board, gardens, transverse climbing wall, and smash-proof screens.

