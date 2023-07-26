Morrison Unite members balloted on pay offer

Unite the Union is conducting a ballot of its members at Morrisons, following annual pay negotiations that took place last week, between Unite Gibraltar and Morrisons UK management team.

Unite negotiating committee is fully recommending acceptance of the pay offer and an announcement is expected at midday on Friday.Morrisons Unite members have been on strike since the 30th January 2023, becoming the longest continuous strike action of Unite in Gibraltar.

