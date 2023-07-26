Margallo strikes again!

Former Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia Margallo has once again targeted Gibraltar in the European Parliament. This will take nobody by surprise given the obsession with the Rock that Mr Margallo has displayed ever since took office in December 2011.

A report on the implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) is currently making its way through the European Parliament. The report is the property of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on International Trade but their procedure means that other relevant Committees are consulted and express an opinion as part of the process. One of the Committees which has given an opinion is the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs ECON.

