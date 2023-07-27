‘Stay Behind Cave’Gibraltar’s Wartime Hidden Bunker

By Joseph Garcia Jnr
The ‘Stay Behind Cave’ was part of the classified military response in Gibraltar to the Second World War and specifically the threat of Nazi German occupation. Inside the rock there are twice as many miles of tunnels as there are roads surrounding Gibraltar and this was certainly used to the advantage of the defending soldiers when the threat of an invasion loomed.
In 1941 Rear Admiral John Godfrey (Director of the Naval Intelligence Division of the British Admiralty) initiated Operation Tracer that would entail a secret covert intelligence mission whereby in the event of an Axis occupation of Gibraltar under Operation Felix, there would still be an operational observation post.
