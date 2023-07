The Director General Professor Geoghegan OBE congratules Lawrence Llamas on his appointment as Executive Director of Workforce for the GHA.

Lawrence has been appointed following the GHA formal selection process and is taking over from Mrs Evelyn Cervan who is retiring and will be stepping down in August.

27-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR