GHA consultation on refurbishment to the front of the PCC and St Bernard’s Hospital

The GHA is excited to open a public consultation on a proposal to establish a single enhanced main entrance for St Bernard’s Hospital and Primary Care Centre, with the aim of improving patient flow and the patient experience.

The proposal is illustrated by an architect’s animation video, which demonstrates the plans to consolidate both the Primary Care Centre and St Bernard’s Hospital with a single entrance and reception area. Creation of a single point of entry will improve patient flow and access whilst freeing up clinical space, with clear way-finding and fully accessible internal and external landscaped facilities.For the first time ever, the GHA will incorporate digital check-in and screens to facilitate patient flows, wayfinding and an enhanced patient experience, refocussing the efforts of counter staff to those that need specific assistance.

