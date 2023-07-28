Improvements works to The Mount continue

The clearing out of vegetation is almost complete and this has exposed paths, trails and terraces within the vast grounds. Some of those paths connect to the upper rock nature reserve and potentially could provide a new access route for those living in the south district.In addition to this site clearance, work has also begun on two other locations within the grounds.The first is the Porter’s Lodge located at the northern entrance of the estate. The plan is for this building to serve as a registry office for weddings and, together with the hall, will be the first step towards the future use of these facilities for ceremonies and other events.

