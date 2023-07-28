NEW GIBRALTAR COLLEGE GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM DPC

by MEGAN STRINGER The second major development discussed, a mixed-use development which would house the new Gibraltar College, offices, café and residential accommodation, parking and other amenities was spoken about in great length but nevertheless approved for outline planning permission.

The scheme was on the location at the rear of the Cross of Sacrifice monument on Winston Churchill Avenue, and the space above the existing Devil’s Tower Road Car Park.Plans included constructed a 7 to 9 storey building, featuring the above. For car parking spaces, 164 were proposed, which meets requirements, and 159 residential units comprising of studios to four bedrooms are planned.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR