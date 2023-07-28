MINISTER DARYANANI WELCOMES THE GIPSY KINGS

The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has welcomed The Gipsy Kings to Gibraltar. The band are in Gibraltar to perform as part of their worldwide Renaissance Tour. The Gipsy Kings arrived in Gibraltar yesterday and played an exclusive acoustic set on the iconic Skywalk at the top of the rock of Gibraltar. Their performance and interview filmed at the Skywalk will be excellent in promoting the unique tourist sites Gibraltar has to offer.

Minister Daryanani met the artists during their sound check this morning ahead of this evening’s concert.The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani said: “It’s great to see a well known band like the Gipsy Kings performing in Gibraltar. I’m sure it will be an enjoyable event for our people and for our visitors alike. Events like these help put Gibraltar on the entertainment map and we are grateful to Fresh Entertainment for organizing this concert and bringing the Kings to Gibraltar.”

28-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR