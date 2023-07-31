RAISING QUESTIONS ABOUT CLOSED PUBLIC COUNTERS

It is hard to believe sometimes that life is ‘back to normal’ after the Covid pandemic. Who would have thought that three years ago, we would be going about our daily lives just as we did before we had heard about the Coronavirus, albeit combined with many sad memories from a monumental part of our world’s history and the sad loss of many loved ones in our community.
The pandemic did not only change people’s lives, it also changed how businesses worked, and how these are accessed by the general public.
