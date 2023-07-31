New MoD air passenger facility sends powerful message

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, July 31, 2023 - 10:20
New MoD air passenger facility sends powerful message

The continued investment by the Ministry of Defence into their infrastructure and estate in Gibraltar is a very significant development and a sign that they are here to stay. The new RAF facility for arriving and departing military passengers is the latest example of this upward trend. 

COMMAND
British Forces Command has made no secret of the increased role that they see for Gibraltar in the wider context of UK and western military interests in this part of the world. That traditional role has been as a forward mounting base, a communications centre and a nuclear submarine berth.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

31-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR