Dockyard develops successful operating model

When Balaena marked its first anniversary of ownership over Gibdock back in May, it passed by as a pretty low key affair for many people. However, the yard has been operating from strength to strength and this can only be positive for the industry and the wider economy of Gibraltar.

ANNIVERSARY

In a statement to mark the anniversary, Balaena explained that since taking over they had implemented “a comprehensive revitalisation plan”. The focus had been to embark on enhancing its operational efficiency, expanding its service capabilities and fostering collaboration with key stakeholders. This latter objective was very welcome locally, where the yard had in the past been perceived by some almost as an autonomous island inside Gibraltar, which operated independently to the rest of the territory and made precious little contribution to it.

