Mrs Gibraltar 2023 is Georgina Victoria White

Mrs Gibraltar is a pageant for women who are either married, in a relationship, separated or divorced ladies between 25 - 50 years of age.The newly crowned Mrs Gibraltar 2023 explained that the reason she signed up for the event was due to the fact she had regretted not entering Miss Gibraltar when she was younger, so when the time came and she met the requirements for Mrs Gibraltar: “I thought why not, I enjoy a challenge.”

