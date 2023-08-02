Mrs Gibraltar 2023 is Georgina Victoria White

by MEGAN STRINGER
Georgina Victoria White was crowned Mrs Gibraltar 2023 in the local beauty pageant which took place this past Friday.
Kyreille Garcia scooped up 1st Princess, whilst 2nd Princess went to Krystel Gonzalez.
Mrs Gibraltar is a pageant for women who are either married, in a relationship, separated or divorced ladies between 25 - 50 years of age.
The newly crowned Mrs Gibraltar 2023 explained that the reason she signed up for the event was due to the fact she had regretted not entering Miss Gibraltar when she was younger, so when the time came and she met the requirements for Mrs Gibraltar: “I thought why not, I enjoy a challenge.”
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
02-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR