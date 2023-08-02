Oil Pollution from Gas Venus on West Side, says GSD
It is also impacting on historic Rosia Bay.
The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi was briefed yesterday afternoon by the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes on the causes of the incident and the preliminary investigations by our authorities. The GSD understands that the Civil Contingencies Committee will meet today and Dr Cortes is expected to provide an updated briefing to Mr Azopardi at that stage.
Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “Clearly this is a serious situation which is affecting the environment, marine life and our beaches. The immediate focus is on the necessary action to contain this and to handle the cleanup operation so that there is minimum impact on the environment and disruption to the enjoyment of our beaches.
02-08-23
