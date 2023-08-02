Oil spill update

The Port Authority called off all port operations to ensure every asset was available to help combat the spillage and tackle the incident as quickly and as efficiently as possible.Quantifying the amount of oil released into the bay is not currently the main priority as this can be misrepresented at this stage of the clean-up process. This data will be gathered throughout and the final figures will be made available once the clean-up operations have been concluded.

