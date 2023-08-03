Full planning application for development on site of former Caleta Hotel filed with Town Planner

by MEGAN STRINGER The full planning application to construct a new five star hotel and residential development on the site of the former Caleta Hotel has been filed with the Town Planner.

Outline permission in-principle was granted to developers in June 2022 for the scheme by the Development and Planning Commission, with the Town Planning department noting at the time that the scheme as submitted was not considered to be acceptable, as they had serious concerns about the residential buildings, which would give an’ undue visual impact’ on the area.The outline permission was accompanied by a ‘strict set of conditions’ setting out how the design was to evolve towards full planning.

03-08-23 PANORAMA