Significant progress made in shoreside clean up operations

The Captain of the Port confirms that significant progress had been made throughout yesterday in the clean up operations on the shoreline following the oil spill on Tuesday.

The clean up operations on the shoreside were temporarily suspended at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon as conditions were determined to be unsafe due to the high tide at this time.The situation is continuously being monitored by drones and shoreside surveys with intentions to continue with clean up operations yesterday evening, conditions permitting.

03-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR