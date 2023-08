This segment of tunnels is located within the Nature Reserve on the Upper Rock and forms part of the network hewn out of the Rock during World War Two.

It is one of the major attractions to be enjoyed within the reserve by both visitors and residents, displaying the monumental efforts that took place in Gibraltar during the war years.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR