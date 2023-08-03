Integration with UK for Gibraltar in no treaty scenario

The decision by the Procedure Committee of the House of Commons to open yet another inquiry into the UK Overseas Territories reflects the increased interest in the matter on the part of the

Speaker and the political classes in the United Kingdom. In the event that the EU treaty goes pear-shaped, this would be a good moment for Gibraltar to push forward for a permanent decolonised status with London alone.

INTEGRATION

The option of integration with Britain has long been regarded as a 1960s model which is hopelessly out of date in the modern world. However, it would be a serious error of judgement to adopt such a view. There is no doubt that this question deserves to be re-opened should Gibraltar end up with a hostile Spain and an apathetic EU.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR