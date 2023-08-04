New accommodation centre at Europa Point

by MEGAN STRINGER The Government of Gibraltar have submitted an application to develop a modern accommodation centre to be known as ‘St Christopher’s Lodge’ at 5 St Christopher’s Alley with the Town Planner.

The proposed application states the aim is to allow for the construction of a modern accommodation centre consisting of a low rise building of ground plus 4 storeys. This would mean that the accommodation would offer a total of 256 beds over 110 Bedroom Suites. The land that the scheme is proposed to be built on is currently an unused vacant site.

