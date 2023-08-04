FAVOURITE MONTH FOR ELECTION REVEALED

The favourite months in which to hold a general election in Gibraltar are September and November. This conclusion is evident from an analysis of past electoral data but there is obviously no guarantee that the Chief Minister will opt for what have been the more popular months in the past.
PUBLIC
Mr Picardo has said in public that he has known the date of the election for a very long time, and he suggested that although it could have been knocked off course, in the event this did not happen.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
04-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR