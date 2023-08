The Department of Environment will remove the jellyfish nets from Camp Bay and Little Bay in order to clean them. They will be replaced as soon as possible.

Efforts are continuing to tackle free-floating sheen in the area of Camp Bay. A further update will be issued shortly as to whether the Red Flag will be raised again today in order to mitigate the risk to bathers.

04-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR