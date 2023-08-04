Good, steady progress in oil spill cleanup effort

Due to the presence of some sheening emanating from oil stranded on the coastline and rocks in the area, the Red Flag continues to fly at Camp Bay. Vessels continue to target free-floating sheen using sorbent booms.The Gibraltar Port remains closed to bunkering operations. This situation is being reviewed daily.Cleanup work will continue throughout the weekend. Members of the public are urged to respect any Red Flags that may need to be raised and which will be returned to yellow as soon as it is safe to do so.

