Minister Cortes congratulates dancers

Minister for Culture, John Cortes MP met with the four dance schools who represented Gibraltar at the Global Dance Open Finals 2023 held recently in Ávila, Spain, where Gibraltar won the cup for the Best Nation.

Well over a hundred dancers and teachers from Danza Academy, Mediterranean Dance School, The Showdance Company and Stylos Dance Studios gathered in John Mackintosh Square where the Minister congratulated them for their achievement and encouraged them to continue in Dance, and to represent Gibraltar proudly.

07-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR