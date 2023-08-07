Key Gibraltar impact will come from Spain’s new Foreign Minister

The Spanish general election has thrown up more questions than answers with no definite outcome as yet. It seems clearer though that the PP will not have the numbers to form Government, after the moderate Basque nationalists PNV slammed the door on any agreement which includes Vox. So whether the same parties are returned to office, or the country veers to the right, now unlikely, Gibraltar will be watching closely and waiting for any potential impact.
IMPACT
This impact will be felt mainly through the appointment by the winning Prime Minister of the new Foreign Minister, which will be the first signal for political observers of what may lie in store.
