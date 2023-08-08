Plans filed for development on Queens Hotel and Queens Cinema site with Town Planner

by MEGAN STRINGER Plans have been submitted to the Town Planner to completely re-develop the former Queens Hotel and Queens Cinema sites at 1-3 Boyd Street and 3 Rosia Road.

Last month, notices were placed around the site to inform the public that the proposal is to construct a mixed-use development which would comprise of retail units and a green urban plaza, alongside residential units with car parking, senior living accommodation, dance hall facility, office spaces and the widening of public footpaths.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR