SNAG SPAT: BOSSANO HAS SAID NOTHING WRONG AND SHOULD NOT APOLOGIZE

The artificial spat instigated by the Special Needs Action Group and Disability Society against Sir Joe Bossano, is another example of political correctness and virtue signalling gone absolutely out of control.

Only crusaders in denial of reality, or with an understanding of the world around us distorted by unrealistic interpretations, could conceivably take offence at his remarks, or call for his removal as Minister responsible for the sheltered employment programme, just for speaking the truth.

08-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR