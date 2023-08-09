QUALITY OF LIFE ISSUES TRUMP POLITICS

Last Friday’s vox pop by GBC, the kind of instant coffee broadcast filling they specialise in, was interesting for once because of the subject matter and timing, being as we are immersed in pre-election atmosphere awaiting the countdown to polling day before the year is out.
The random interviews afforded us an opportune snapshot of the main issues flowing through the preoccupations of ordinary Gibraltarians, ahead of that culminating moment of political judgment in a democratic system.
