TRANQUILITY SHAKES STORMY PAST

TRANQUILITY is a 91 meter Luxury Superyacht, earlier named Equanimity, build and exterior design by Oceanco delivered in 2014. The yacht’s interior was designed by Winch Design.

The design features a combination of dark materials complimented by elegant, off-white luxurious furnishings. The Yacht can host up to 28 guests in 14 cabins and carries a complement of 33 crew in 16 cabins; she features a master suite, two VIP cabins, one Xtra-Special VIP suite, three double cabins two twins.

