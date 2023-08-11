We should aim to be the invisible thread that links the democracies of the world, if only it were up to us

by CARMEN GOMEZ
One has only to look back to see how we have advanced, or not, politically. In 2018 the news from Brussels was that the UK government had said it would discuss the future of Gibraltar directly with Spain; as part of reassurances given to Madrid to agree to the Europeans Union`s Brexit deal.
Brexiteers thought the agreement would leave the UK tied too closely to EU rules, while pro-Europeans said it would erect new barriers between Britain and the bloc; its neighbour and biggest trading partner.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
11-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR