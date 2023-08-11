Gas Venus released from detention

The Captain of the Port had confirmed yesterday afternoon that the vessel Gas Venus had been released from detention and was therefore expected to depart Gibraltar shortly after.

The detention order had been lifted under the authority of the Captain of the Port upon the receipt by the Gibraltar Port Authority of a cash bond to the sum of £1.5 million. This ensures that the costs of all oil spill response and cleanup operations are covered.The vessel’s departure from Gibraltar will have no effect on the ongoing investigation as all evidence from the Gas Venus has already been collected.Cleanup operations remain focused on the area of Rosia Bay and continue to progress well.

11-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR