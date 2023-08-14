Today Monday 14th August 2023 is the 50th anniversary of the 1st Yola Straits Crossing in Gibraltar.

The crew consisted of five members - bow Richard Labrador, No2 Ernesto Sanguinetti, No3 Abby Suissa, stroke Charlie Perez, and cox Francis Cosquieri.

They set sail on their first attempt two days earlier 50 years ago, on Sunday 12th August, but unfortunately the weather conditions were unfavorable, and things did not go the way they had planned.

The advice they had been given was that conditions on Sunday would be perfect. This was ideal given that there would be lots of people at Camp Bay to cheer them on and the Calpe Rowing Club premises would be packed.