50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE 1ST YOLA STRAITS CROSSING
Monday, August 14, 2023 - 10:15
50 YEARS AFTER THE YOLA STRAITS CROSSING
When the crew of the Yola Straits Crossing reunited to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their historic achievement, memories from half a century stood together once again.
PANORAMA spoke to Richard Labrador, in refection to the 50 Years after the Yola Straits Crossing.
REUNION
It was lovely to reunite after all these years. Since 1973, we had not gathered as a complete group, we had of course met individually. There is that special bond that unites us this remains intact and unbreakable this cannot be taken away.
