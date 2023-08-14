ELECTION COUNTING PROCESS NEEDS REFORM

The counting of the bulk of votes cast in the Spanish general election was done and dusted in just over three hours. This compares very favourably to Gibraltar where the ancient mechanisms and procedures in place means it takes much longer to count considerably less ballots.

REFORM

There is clearly a need for reform in this area in order to speed up the counting process locally. It is true though that each elector will have ten votes which means that the number of votes counted here will always be more than the number of actual voters.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR