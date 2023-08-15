BATTLE AGAINST ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR MUST BE WON

The most common age of people arrested by the Police is 19 and anti-social behaviour remains a serious concern for the general public. This is reflected in the latest policing plan where the RGP set out their priorities for 2023/2024.
TEENAGERS
It hardly comes a a surprise that being able to live in peace and quiet matters to a considerable number of people. Anti-social behaviour, although normally associated with teenagers, can be perpetrated by anyone.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
15-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR