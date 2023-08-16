A-Level Results Day tomorrow could see average grades lowered

by MEGAN STRINGER A-Level Results Day takes place tomorrow both locally in Gibraltar and over in the UK (with the exception of Scotland where students found out last week).

Many students will be anxiously waiting to find out if they have gotten the grades they wanted overall, or in fact needed to be able to confirm their places at University or other areas of further education.This year, there has been a rise of concern in respect of what grades students may receive compared to the last few years,...

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR