SVA EXECUTIVE ACTION IN BGTW UNACCEPTABLE

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar condemns an incident which took place on Monday night where Spain’s SVA attempted to take executive action in Gibraltar waters.

The matter was immediately raised with the United Kingdom who have immediately confirmed they will be making a formal protest with Madrid given the seriousness of the issues that such an illegal action has raised.The incident, once again, involves a Spanish Servicio de Vigilancia Aduanera vessel, in this case the Aguila 2.

16-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR