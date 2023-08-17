Minister Daryanani launches the Gibraltar Enterprise Scheme

The Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, is pleased to announce the launch of the Gibraltar Enterprise Scheme. This will be a soft loan scheme which will involve local banks granting loans to start ups and existing small businesses which have been in operation for less than three years.

The purpose of the loan scheme is to assist the local start up and small business community. The loans will be fully guaranteed by HMGoG. The participating banks are Trusted Novus Bank and Gibraltar International Bank.The Minister has engaged with the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses on this initiative.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR