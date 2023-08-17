MOROCCO NOT A TRADE OR LIFESTYLE SUBSTITUTE FOR SPAIN

A handful of Gibraltarians are pushing the quite absurd notion that Morocco can be an appropriate alternative to Spain as the source of Gibraltar’s raw materials, commerce and other vital elements that our economy needs in order to function.

The main spokesman behind this is a foreign gentleman with no obvious links to Gibraltar, Joshua Lhote who advocates on behalf of a group seeking to foster links with the north African country. A polite, educated man he declared in an interview that “we don’t have to choose”, alluding to Gibraltar and the current post Brexit negotiations, an extraordinary statement since he is not an elected representative of the people or has any legitimacy, as an apparently non-Gibraltarian voice, to suddenly wade into our affairs to meddle in critical aspects related to our future, very much an unsolicited trend in recent times.

