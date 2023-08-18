Gibraltar National Celebrations 2023 Moorish Castle illumination and fair

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), is pleased to announce that this year’s National Celebrations will begin on Saturday 19th August with the welcome return of the Gibraltar Fair.

As is traditional, and to mark the occasion, the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in red and white from 18th to 28th August and from 2nd to 12th September. Additionally, from 29th August to 1st September, the Castle will be illuminated in green as part of the GibSams Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign.

18-08-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR